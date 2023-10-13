Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 12,730 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

