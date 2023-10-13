Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,573 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $411.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $424.07 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.38 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.50 and its 200 day moving average is $366.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

