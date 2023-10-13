Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 17,129 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after acquiring an additional 292,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $148.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.