Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,033 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,761,000 after acquiring an additional 191,602 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.54. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

