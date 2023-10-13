Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 32,565 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,565 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,398,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,891 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after buying an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 510.5% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,906,000 after buying an additional 1,251,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,199,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,066,000 after buying an additional 1,027,026 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.566 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.