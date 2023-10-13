Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,069 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. The company has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

