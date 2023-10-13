Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.07.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $520.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.27. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

