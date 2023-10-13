Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 72.5% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.