Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

