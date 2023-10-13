Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.