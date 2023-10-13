Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Shell by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Shell by 4.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 3,397,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,354. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $225.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

