Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for EnSilica (LON:ENSI)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of EnSilica (LON:ENSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

EnSilica Stock Performance

Shares of LON ENSI opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The stock has a market cap of £55.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,070.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.54. EnSilica has a twelve month low of GBX 45.50 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.40 ($1.45).

About EnSilica

EnSilica plc designs and supplies custom radio frequency, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital application-specific integrated circuits in the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil. The company also offers a portfolio of core IP products covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems; and semiconductor design consultation services.

