Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Expands By 115.4%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of AMNF opened at $4.33 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $138.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.35.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Armanino Foods of Distinction
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.