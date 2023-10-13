Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Decreases By 43.1%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. 1,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

