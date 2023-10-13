Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Drops By 42.7%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLRX. StockNews.com began coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLRX

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BLRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. 263,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,544. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.