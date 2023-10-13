Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Decreases By 48.3%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Blackboxstocks Price Performance

BLBX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.58. 6,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,560. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 156.91% and a negative net margin of 149.01%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackboxstocks by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackboxstocks during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackboxstocks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

