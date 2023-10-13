Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Decreases By 48.3%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Blackboxstocks Price Performance
BLBX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.58. 6,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,560. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 156.91% and a negative net margin of 149.01%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.
Blackboxstocks Company Profile
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
