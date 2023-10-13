Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Grows By 256.9%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 256.9% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,721. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 10th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

