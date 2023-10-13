Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rises By 64.6%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Edap Tms Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $245.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

