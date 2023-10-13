Short Interest in Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Expands By 39.3%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF remained flat at $181.88 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.88. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $148.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

