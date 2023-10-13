Short Interest in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Grows By 61.3%

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

GAQ stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

