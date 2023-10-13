Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Drops By 40.0%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HKMPY stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

