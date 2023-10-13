Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Decreases By 25.7%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.