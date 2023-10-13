Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Drops By 18.2%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 416,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance
Shares of Nippon Electric Glass stock remained flat at $17.34 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $19.31.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
