Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Drops By 18.2%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 416,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance

Shares of Nippon Electric Glass stock remained flat at $17.34 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Get Nippon Electric Glass alerts:

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.