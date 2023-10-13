Short Interest in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Drops By 18.3%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 12,540,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 101,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,971. The stock has a market cap of $640.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 874.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 27.4% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 4,435,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 953,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 839,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,632,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 738,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

