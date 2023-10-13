Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Decreases By 18.6%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. 2,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Articles

