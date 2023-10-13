Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSTK. TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $285,467.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,093,664 shares in the company, valued at $556,569,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,606 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,265,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.