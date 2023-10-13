Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Update

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of SLAB traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.25. 47,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,073. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $244.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 38,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

