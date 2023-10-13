Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the period.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

BLCN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

