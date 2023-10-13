Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $116.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.73.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

