Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Down 5.6%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 135,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 281,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Small Pharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of C$54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Small Pharma

Small Pharma Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter David Rands sold 638,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$43,511.60. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.