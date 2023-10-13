SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ SGH traded down $10.40 on Friday, hitting $13.18. 3,832,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,149. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $659.92 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SMART Global news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,165 shares in the company, valued at $536,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210 shares of company stock valued at $825,539 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after purchasing an additional 222,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SMART Global by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 356,735 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,041,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,634,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

