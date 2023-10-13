SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.69 million. SMART Global also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0-$0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $58,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210 shares of company stock valued at $825,539. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SMART Global by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

