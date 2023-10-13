SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $16.91. SMART Global shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 1,037,742 shares.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,919.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210 shares of company stock worth $825,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth $64,000.

SMART Global Trading Down 35.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $756.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.