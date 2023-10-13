Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 1,044 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CRO Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $45,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Arntz sold 13,538 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $552,215.02.

On Thursday, September 28th, Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,876.84.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $501,313.14.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after buying an additional 319,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,493,000 after buying an additional 344,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,118,000 after buying an additional 126,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

