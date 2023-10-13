Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

NYSE SNN opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 701,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 519.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 693,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 630,525 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,877.0% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 581,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 562,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth $17,891,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.