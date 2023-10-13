Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 8,334 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,378,026.90.

On Monday, September 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,287,603.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80.

On Thursday, August 17th, Frank Slootman sold 30 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $4,514.40.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $1,403,028.90.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.47.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

