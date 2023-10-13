Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.47.

SNOW opened at $159.96 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $29,939,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

