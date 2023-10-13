SoFi Technologies, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.07.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.87. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

