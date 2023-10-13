SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 111.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,108,000 after purchasing an additional 893,639 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,384 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 675,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.86. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $335.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.55.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

