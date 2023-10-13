Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,195,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.24% of Sonoco Products worth $129,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SON

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.