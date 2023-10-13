South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOUHY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on South32 from GBX 410 ($5.02) to GBX 400 ($4.90) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Get South32 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SOUHY

South32 Price Performance

About South32

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $10.81 on Friday. South32 has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.