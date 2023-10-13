SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.75% of SouthState worth $187,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 400.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SouthState by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. SouthState’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

