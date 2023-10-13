Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas makes up about 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Southwest Gas worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Southwest Gas by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $57.95. 27,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,611. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -75.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,866,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,269,826.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

