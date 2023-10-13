Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWX

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.38%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,016,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,033,416. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,269,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,016,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,033,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.