SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $77,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after acquiring an additional 311,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.23 and a 200-day moving average of $465.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $409.06 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

