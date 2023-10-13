Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SPE opened at $10.85 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

