Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.11.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$37.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$30.63 and a 12 month high of C$46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$565.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$584.53 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.143121 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

