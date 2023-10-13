Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.11.

TOY stock opened at C$37.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$584.53 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.143121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

