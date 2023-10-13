Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) PT Lowered to £111

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £115 ($140.76) to £111 ($135.86) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

LON SPX opened at GBX 8,894 ($108.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,129.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,851.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £106.07. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 8,790 ($107.59) and a one year high of £123.50 ($151.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a GBX 46 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 5,473.68%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

