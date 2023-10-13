Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Spire were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1,419.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 159.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard purchased 1,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,953. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.